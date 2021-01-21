FARMINGTON — Justin and Kathryn Longhurst purchased Allied Physical Therapy clinic from Dennis and Stephanie Flanagan on Jan. 4.

The Flanagans will continue to be a part of the company, working on a per diem basis.

Founded in 1986 in Portland, Allied Physical Therapy is the oldest physical therapy private practice in Maine. The clinic moved to Farmington in 1991. It has grown steadily over the years and today employs six providers, including an occupational therapist, as well as running a second clinic in Kingfield. It specializes in outpatient orthopedic care, with other physical therapy and occupational therapy services available as well.

The Longhursts relocated from their home state of Utah to Maine for the opportunity to work at Allied Physical Therapy. Justin joined the practice in 2017. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in athletic training and obtained a doctorate of physical therapy from the University of Missouri in 2010. He has been able to combine athletic training and physical therapy as he has worked with teams, including the University of Maine Farmington rugby teams, Chinese Winter Aerial Ski Team and the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia.

