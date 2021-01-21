JAY – Garrett K. Dee, lost his battle to addiction at the age of 28, date of birth, Dec. 5, 1992, date of passing Jan. 18, 2021. Lovingly remembered by many more family and friends. Garrett was well known on the waterfront, being a commercial fisherman for over nine years. From playing with matchbox cars as a kid to growing up skateboarding and snowboarding. Garrett was passionate about his Subaru. He was always loving, generous, and willing to listen when you needed a friend. More than anything, he LOVED his daughter!

Garrett was admitted to Pine Tree recovery center on Nov. 24 where he completed detox and moved on to Blueprint recovery center where he spent just shy of 30 days in rehab. Garrett then moved into a sober house in Portland where he touched the hearts of many men and women in the recovery community. Garrett spent just over 40 days clean and sober and was passionate about rebuilding his life.

Survived by his father, Richard Dee and his partner Karen Hanson; daughter, Amelia Rand; niece, Arabella Dee; sisters, Kati Dee, Baylee Grant, Rilynn Snow, sister-in-law, Destiney Dee, and brother, Kahner Dee.

He was predeceased by his mother, Susan Bellmore Dee.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A private funeral service will be held by the family at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls.

