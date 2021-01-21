BRIDGTON — Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are offering only limited enrollment ZOOM sessions during the month of February. Classes for the autumn session are free to paid members. Mail-in Registrations are due by January 27.

Eight virtual classes will be offered on Zoom on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 to 11:30 from February 2 to 25

Tuesday, February 2 – 10:00 a.m.

Maine Turtles and the Turtles of Holt Pond Preserve

The summer of 2020 was like no other, but because of the inability to host public programs, LEA partnered with Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to conduct a twelve day turtle assessment at the Holt Pond Preserve. The data collected was added to a state-wide reptile and amphibian atlas. Learn about Maine turtles and their amazing adaptations in the midst of global change. Instructor Alanna Doughty

Thursday, February 4 – 10:00 a.m.

Global Economic, Market and Geopolitical Outlook.

The instructor is chief investment officer for R. M Davis wealth management, and will help understand the economic world as it might look during and post pandemic. Instructor John Doughty

Tuesday, February 9 – 10:00 a.m.

Poems of Spring

When we Mainers, deep in January and February, read the famous Shelley quote, Oh Wind, if winter comes, can spring be far behind, we can’t be blamed for feeling that spring could be very far behind. There are, however, a multitude of excellent poems that celebrate the seasonal return of warmth and growth and keep us optimistic in the frigid grip of winter. This class will read and discuss a selection of the more well-known poems about spring and whet our anticipation for the coming months of April and May. The poems will be e-mailed as an attachment to each registrant. Instructor Ken Gibbs

Thursday, February 11 – 10:00 a.m.

Donald Baxter MacMillan, Arctic Explorer

Donald MacMillan spent nearly fifty years exploring the Arctic, from 1908 to 1954. This presentation features highlights from his boyhood in Provincetown, Mass. to his daring Arctic expeditions. He played a vital role in Robert Peary’s 1908-09 North Pole explorations plus many trips north in his schooner, the Bowdoin. His long career included pioneering the use of radio and aircraft in the Arctic, contributions to environmental science and cultural understanding of Arctic natives. Instructor is Mary Morton Cowan.

Tuesday, February 16 – 10:00 a.m.

Question of Principles

Political events are unique to a particular time and place, but there are underlying principles that are presumed to inform them. We’ll examine some of these principles as they may relate to the 2020 Federal election season. Instructor Dee Miller.

Thursday, February 18 – 10:00 a.m.

Tennessee Williams Movie Adaptations

Several of Tennessee Williams’ plays were adapted for movies, A Streetcar Named Desire and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof being two of the most popular. This class will look at how Williams dealt with, and often fought with, the screen writers and the censors that influenced the adapters, directors and producers. Instructor Will Rhys.

Tuesday, February 23 – 10:00 a.m.

Realism to Semi-Abstraction

This talk will be a conversation about the questions that an artist has to ask herself when she finds a subject she wants to paint. Will it be a faithful representation of the subject? Or does she wish to move a step or two away from the specifics? Then there is the choice of medium, colors and textures. Using three very different paintings, Evelyn will share the stages of developing each one, the very direct (objective) vs. the round-about (subjective) process of another. Instructor is Evelyn Dunphy.

Thursday, February 25 – 10:00 a.m.

Ghosts and Ghost Towns of the White Mountains

Whether or not you believe in ghosts, the legends of spirits who wander the White Mountains of Maine and New Hampshire remain fascinating. So also are the tales of the towns where hundreds once labored, but now are no more than memories or sad foundations of buildings. This course will explore some of the many legends of this close-by mountain range. Perhaps, on future trips there, you will be more appreciative of what has gone before. Instructor is Allen Crabtree.

The Senior College at Bridgton is the hometown program for anyone 50 years or older in Bridgton and surrounding Lakes Region communities to learn new things and meet new friends. Senior College has sessions in the spring, fall and winter each year that are designed to appeal to every interest. Membership is open to any senior in the Lakes Region.

Reservation Forms are available at the Bridgton Library and at the Senior College web site http://www.seniorcollegeatbridgton.org. Everyone should fill out the Reservation Form by January 27 to reserve a space in the class(es) you wish and return the form with a $25.00 check for 2020-2021 membership to: Senior College at Bridgton, P.O. Box 308, Bridgton, ME 04009 If you have questions contact Kappy Sprenger, Senior College Registration, at 207- 647-5593 or [email protected] Class enrollments are limited to 25. Class spots will be allocated in the order your applications are received. A ZOOM link will be provided to those registered before the start of classes.

filed under: