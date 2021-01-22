RANGELEY LAKE-One of a kind private 55 acre lake front estate nestled in the heart of unspoiled Western Maine w/year round recreation, relaxation & seclusion. The Buena Vista Estate-A beautiful historic 19th Century Farmhouse perched high on the hill boasts 567 feet of deep water frontage on RANGELEY LAKE & enjoys unparalleled panoramic views of the protected 870 acre preserve of Rangeley Lake State Park and its 2 miles of shoreline as well as views of Saddleback and Bald Mountains and on clear days you can see Mt. Washington on the horizon.Manicured lawns,expansive wild blueberry fields,a large pond,a heated detached 4 bay garage and several other out-buildings. Currently configured with 3 bedrooms, a 4 bed loft with billiards table,office and 3 full baths. The office with an 18 foot high vaulted ceiling and two built in beds easily converts back into a massive 4th bedroom that can accommodate at least 4 beds. Interior was fully renovated to a high standard and features the original large fieldstone fireplace in the living room, dining room, an enclosed 44 foot south facing porch where you can enjoy the views year round, eat in kitchen, family room and local cedar and knotty pine walls and light filled rooms throughout the home.Other amenities include a finished basement, wine cellar, large sauna, jacuzzi for two, full security system and generator.The waterfront is exceptional, 567 feet,south facing and includes a lakeside storage building with private dock.The breathtaking Mingo Springs golf course and the Country Club Inn are only a short walk from your doorstep, access 200 miles of snowmobile trails from your doorstep or ski at your choice of two of Maine’s premier ski resorts -Saddleback or Sugarloaf.Acreage is comprised of multiple lots with development potential. Enjoy this amazing property all 4 seasons! 2.5 hrs from Portland and 4 hrs from Boston or fly private directly into Rangeley’s Steven A. BeanSteven A Bean Municipal Airport w/a 4300 foot runway!

For more information contact, James L Eastlack – Broker/Owner

Morton & Furbish Agency, Rangeley, ME 04970, 207.864.5777 office , 207.670.5058 cell