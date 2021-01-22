DEAR SUN SPOTS: In response to Claire’s letter on Jan. 19, we had a similar experience. My husband and I both received our stimulus checks of $1,200 each last year, but only I received the $600 check on Jan. 11. It also was unsealed. I, like Claire, am curious as to how many others have experienced problems and if it is only involving those of us who received our checks by mail and not direct deposit to our bank accounts. Thanks, Sun Spots, for the information on how we can hopefully resolve this problem. — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: I’m sure it’s very concerning to open your mailbox and find an unsealed envelope with only half the payment you were expecting. So far, I have heard from three Sun Spotters this has happened to.

I called the IRS (1-800-919-9835) and after a long hold time, I spoke with a representative. I was told that some married couples filing jointly were sent one check for $1,200 and that others were sent two checks of $600 each in separate envelopes. She suggested that you report your unsealed mail to your local post office and/or contact the USPS Fraud Line at 1-800-372-8347 or fill out an online complaint form at https:///www.uspis.gov as a precautionary measure.

According to the IRS website at irs.gov, your first Economic Impact Payment should have been $1,200 ($2,400 if married filing jointly for 2020) plus $500 for each qualifying child you had in 2020; and your second Economic Impact Payment should be $600 ($1,200 if married filing jointly for 2020) plus $600 for each qualifying child you had in 2020. Continue to monitor irs.gov for updated information.

Eligible individuals who did not receive their payment or less than the full amounts of both Economic Impact Payments may claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 Form 1040 or 1040-SR. To determine whether you are an eligible individual or the amount of your Recovery Rebate Credit, complete the Recovery Rebate Credit Worksheet in the Instructions for Form 1040 and Form 1040-SR.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: This is in reference to Steve in Windsor who is in search of yellow peas. While this may not be helpful for his location, I wanted to share for others who are on the hunt. I, too, would often come up empty-handed when searching for yellow peas. The larger supermarkets are hit or miss, mostly being a miss, but I finally found some at Bourque’s Market on Sabattus Street in Lewiston. — Anita, Sabattus

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For Steve in Windsor, Amazon has plenty of whole yellow peas. There are many brands, Goya, Rani, Lar’s Own, and Camellia. — No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: As a French American descendant, my mamma taught me to make whole pea soup. The answer to the reader’s question on where to find whole yellow or green peas is at Axis Natural Foods at 120 Center St., Suite 300, in Auburn. — Carol, Auburn

ANSWER: I love the Sun Spots community. Readers helping other readers is what it’s all about. Thank you all for your input!

