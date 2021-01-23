100 Years Ago: 1921

Now that we are really having a bit of Winter weather is the best time to go out and buy a new spring hat. The shapes could not be different, for they are as varied now as the flowers which are becoming so gorgeous upon some of these hats. One may have dainty satin and straw combinations in pastel blues and grays. Then there are the most brilliant of reds with quantities of flowers. One of the few most popular tam shaped hats has the crown of henna chrysanthemum straw, that soft, soft straw that one may roll up in one’s hand, with a suggestion of a rolled brim in dark black straw and chiffon streamers and tassels from the center of the crown in dark blue.

50 Years Ago: 1971

Former President Harry S. Truman was reported in good condition Thursday night at Research Hospital. The hospital said no more bulletins would be issued unless his condition changed prior to a news conference scheduled for 10:30 am. EST. today. Truman, who will be 87 May 8 was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after complaining of abdominal pains. “The situation is not alarming.” said his physician. Dr. Wallace Graham. “I expect to run tests and will have more information when results are available in a few days.”

25 Years Ago: 1996

Festival de Joie President Fern Cloutier announces a country dinner-dance Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hail at 180 East Ave. The event will be a fund-raiser for the festival. The evening will feature a social hour from 6 10 7 p.m. followed by a roast beef dinner with all the fixings at 7. Dancing to the music of Steve and the Good Old Boys will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight. The public is invited.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

