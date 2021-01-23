Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said he is not ready to retire during an episode of Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast released Friday.

“We’re not there yet,” Edelman said. “Right now it’s a time, like I said, it’s gonna be – this whole year was so jacked up, man. Like it was so long, I just need to decompress for a little bit.”

Edelman is currently in Los Angeles, where he said he’s spending most days training and driving his young daughter to and from school. He missed the final 10 games of the season after undergoing knee surgery in late October.

“I had to go in and have some stuff taken out,” Edelman said of the operation. “I don’t think any time you have to go into your knee, it’s a good thing.”

The 34-year-old has been battling a chronic knee injury for more than a year. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 31, then designated to return with three weeks remaining in the regular season. But after a full week of practice in Week 15, he did not appear again on the field as the Patriots finish 7-9, their worst record in two decades.

Edelman indicated he is not back to full health yet, but intends to attempt a comeback for the 2021 season.

“I’m getting there, I’m getting there. It was a rough year just in terms of my physicality and how I felt,” he said. “It’s tough, boys. It’s tough. But this is the time where you sit and you self-reflect and you self-evaluate and you self-scout yourself throughout all of last year, and you really go in and try to develop a formula and try to develop a game plan for how you’re going to attack the offseason.

“And that’s the process I’m in right now.”

LIONS: A person with direct knowledge of the situation says Detroit and quarterback Matthew Stafford have mutually agreed to explore the possibilities of trading him.

Stafford expressed an interest in being traded after the season ended, and the team responded by tabling the idea until a new general manager and coach were hired. Stafford was on a call earlier this week with the new general manager, Brad Holmes, and Coach Dan Campbell.

Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009 and he has two years left on a $135 million, five-year contract.

• The Lions hired Aaron Glenn to be their defensive coordinator and former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn to be the offensive coordinator.

Lynn went 33-31 with the Chargers from 2017-20. He was fired following a 7-9 season, despite the success of quarterback Justin Herbert, the favorite for offensive rookie of the year after throwing for 31 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 15 starts.

Glenn has spent the last five seasons as the secondary coach for the New Orleans Saints. Before that, he was an assistant defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns and a personnel scout for the New York Jets.

Glenn was a three-time Pro Bowler as a player and played in 205 games in 15 years for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

PACKERS: Green Bay elevated recent cornerback acquisition Tramon Williams to the active roster for Sunday’s NFC championship game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The move comes two days after the Packers announced they had signed Williams to their practice squad. Williams, 37, was waived by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, two days after their 17-3 AFC divisional playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Williams previously played for the Packers from 2007-14 and 2018-19.

FALCONS: Coach Arthur Smith added four assistants, including veteran defensive line coach Gary Emanuel.

Emanuel coached the New York Giants’ defensive line in 2018-19. He has 38 years coaching experience, including 10 in the NFL. He coached the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive line from 2012-17.

The Falcons also named Steve Hoffman as a senior assistant, Justin Peelle as tight ends coach and Matt Pees as a defensive assistant. Pees is the son of new Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

Peelle coached the Philadelphia Eagles’ tight ends the past six seasons. He played in the NFL for 10 seasons, including with Atlanta from 2008-10.

Matt Pees was head coach at Findlay (Ohio) High School in 2020 following two seasons as a defensive assistant and quality control coach for the Tennessee Titans, where he worked with Smith.

Hoffman has 28 years experience in the NFL, including 16 with the Dallas Cowboys. He most recently was the Titans’ special teams coach in 2017.

