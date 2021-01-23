|(All times Eastern)
|Saturday, January 23
|AUTO RACING
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Round 2, Houston
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Angelo Leo vs. Stephen Fulton (Junior Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
CBS — Houston at Temple
ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — Auburn at South Carolina
FOX — Connecticut at Creighton
|12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — George Mason at St. Joseph’s
|1 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt
|2 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
CBS — Baylor at Oklahoma State
ESPN — North Carolina State at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia
ESPNU — Southern Methodist at Central Florida
|2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
NBCSN — La Salle at Richmond
FOX — Providence at Villanova
|3 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Florida State
|3:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
|4 p.m.
CBS — Ohio State at Wisconsin
ESPN — Duke at Louisville
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas State
FS1 — Utah Valley at St. John’s
|4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth
|5 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at Stanford
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest
ESPN — Louisiana State at Kentucky
FS1 — DePaul at Marquette
SECN — Mississippi State at Alabama
|7 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Penn State
CBSSN — St. Mary’s at San Francisco
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia
ESPN2 — Colorado at Washington State
PAC-12N — Southern California at California
|8:30 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Brigham Young
|10:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon State at Oregon
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa State
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|4 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Michigan State
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona State at UCLA
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|9 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin
|GOLF
|3 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Third Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.
|7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
|2 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|HORSE RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
|4:30 p.m.
NBC — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 257 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Brooklyn
|NHL HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Columbus
|7 p.m.
NESN/NHLN — Philadelphia at Boston
|10 p.m.
NHLN — Ottawa at Winnipeg
|RODEO
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla. (taped)
|SAILING
|11 p.m.
NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)
|SKIING
|4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Crans Montana, Switzerland (taped)
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kitzbuhel, Austria (taped)
|SNOWBOARDING
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Laax, Switzerland (taped)
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Laax, Switzerland (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Bologna at Juventus
