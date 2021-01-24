AUBURN – Lynn Kay Lenhert passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by family the morning of Jan. 14, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with cancer and heart disease.

She was born the fourth of six children to George and Alice Lever in Lewiston on Oct. 02, 1956. She spent many of her childhood summers with family and friends at Higgins Beach, living with her grandmother, Mabel.

Lynn graduated from Lewiston High School in 1974, then attended the CMMC School of Nursing, and became a registered nurse at the age of 19. Her nursing career took her into the field of dialysis where she served as the clinic manager for the Lewiston-Auburn Kidney center. She created strong and lasting bonds with many of her colleagues and always advocated for her patients.

She married John Lenhert in 1978 and they moved to California shortly after, where their two sons were born. Their marriage and love for each other has been an inspiration for many.

Lynn is survived by her life-long best friends, Debi Roy Rancourt, and Jeri Wade; her brothers, Roy, Jeff, and Scot Lever, and her sister, Jaime Bolduc; her loving husband, John Lenhert; her children and their wives, Zachary, Angela, Samuel, and Roxanne Lenhert; and her grandchildren, Evelynn, Theodore, Jeffrey, Daphne, Ellie, and Benson Lenhert, they were the joys of her life.

She is predeceased by her dear sister, Sandra Mynahan; and nephew Brendan Mynahan.

She will be remembered for her sharp wit, her courage and determination, and her boundless love for her family.

There will be a celebration of her life in the summer.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, 999 Forest Ave., Portland, 899-4605.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in her name to the

Dempsey Center

29 Lowell St.

Lewiston, ME 04240

