Sunday, January 24
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BIATHLON
11 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped)
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
8 p.m.
NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup, Koenigssee, Germany (taped)
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship, West Region Finals, Jupiter, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Indiana
CBSSN — Davidson at Massachusetts
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — George Washington at Rhode Island
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada (Reno) at Wyoming
ESPN2 — Memphis at East Carolina
ESPNU — Utah at Washington
6 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Miami
CBSSN — Boston at Lafayette College
10 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego State at Air Force
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson
ESPN2 — Indiana at Northwestern
ESPNU — Notre Dame at North Carolina
1 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Louisiana State
2 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPNU — Auburn at Alabama
FS1 — Marquette at Butler
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona
SECN — Florida at Mississippi
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina State
BTN — Iowa at Rutgers
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon
SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern California at Stanford
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
LUGE
9 p.m.
NBCSN — FIL: World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria (taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Toronto at Indiana
7 p.m.
NBCSB — Cleveland at Boston
8 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Milwaukee
NFL FOOTBALL
3:05 p.m.
FOX — NFC Championship: Tampa Bay at Green Bay
6:40 p.m.
CBS — AFC Championship: Buffalo at Kansas City
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Detroit at Chicago
4 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Calgary
8 p.m.
NHLN — Nashville at Dallas
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla. (taped)
SKIING
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Crans Montana, Switzerland (taped)
SNOWBOARDING
10 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Valmalenco, Italy (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Bologna at Juventus
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: West Ham United at Arsenal
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
ESPN — American Track League: From Fayetteville, Ark.
