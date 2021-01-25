A new virtual program, “Our Working Waterway,” will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, coordinated with a gallery exhibit presented by Museum L-A. The free public event, “To ‘B’ or Not to ‘B’: Reclassifying Muskie’s Androscoggin,” features Peter Rubins, chairman of Grow L+A’s River Working Group. Rubins will expand on the current conditions and issues facing the river’s rehabilitation and reclassification, and explain the importance of the Clean Water Act for keeping the waterways in Maine healthy. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask Rubins questions about the Androscoggin during the Q&A portion of the event.

The “Our Working Waterway” exhibit in the museum’s gallery space explores the history of life and industry along the Androscoggin River. “To ‘B’ or Not to ‘B’: Reclassifying Muskie’s Androscoggin” will be held virtually through Zoom. Attendance for this online event is free, but advance registration is required as space is limited. For more information and to register, visit www.museumla.org.

“Fifty years ago the Androscoggin River was considered one of the top 10 polluted rivers in the country,” stated Rubins. “Sen. Ed Muskie grew up on the river in Rumford, Maine and muscled the Clean Air Act, 1970, and the Clean Water Act of 1972, through congress, emphasizing that clean air and clean water are the two most required substances for life on Earth.”

Now, 50 years later, Ned Claxton, D-Auburn, has brought forward a bill to the Maine Legislature to upgrade the classification of the lower Androscoggin from the lowest Class C, to Class B. Rubins said, “Our data shows that the river meets the standards for Class B, 99 percent of the time.”

“It seems fitting that Peter Rubins and Grow L+A would see their years of commitment and perseverance come to fruition on the 50th anniversary of Senator Muskie’s Clean Water Act. Museum L-A is honored to provide partnership in this most important and exciting endeavor,” said Audrey Thomson, executive director at Museum L-A.

Museum L-A is located in the Bates Mill Complex at 35 Canal St., Lewiston. Its physical space is temporarily closed to the public in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the health and safety of its community. Links to virtual tours and educational resources can be found on its website.

