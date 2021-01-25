AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College, in partnership with the Maine Quality Center, is offering a no-cost, 100% online Precision Machining Training Fundamentals program to qualified candidates.

Participants who successfully complete the program will have the opportunity to apply to the CMCC Precision Machining Technology Associate Degree program. The program’s anticipated training schedule is February through July. Deadline to register is Jan. 31.

This four-course program is designed to provide participants with the basic fundamentals and knowledge needed to be considered for entry-level precision machining employment opportunities. Students will take courses in shop math, blueprint reading and sketching, computer numerical control milling programming and computer numerical control lathe programming. Sim software will be utilized for the computer numerical control milling and computer numerical control lathe programming classes. Prior to registration, students must take a shop math assessment in January.

Qualified candidates must be: 18 years or older and possess a high school diploma/GED/HiSET; eligible to work in the U.S. by the completion of the training program; work ready prior to taking the training program, and; able to access a computer with camera and high-speed internet capability (Zoom classes and simulation labs) and have access to email.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or 207-755-5280.

filed under: