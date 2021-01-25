In a bid to defuse opposition and avoid conflict with Maine’s fishing interests, Gov. Janet Mills on Monday proposed a series of actions to advance a planned floating wind research project far offshore in federal waters, while protecting the near-shore waters valued for lobster fishing and coastal tourism.

In a letter to licensed commercial fishermen, Mills announced that she will ask the Legislature to approve a 10-year moratorium on new offshore wind projects in waters managed by the state.

The ban, however, wouldn’t include the already permitted New England Aqua Ventus demonstration site off Monhegan island. That venture, which would feature a single turbine atop a floating platform pioneered at the University of Maine, is being developed in a $100 million partnership with two global ocean energy companies, Diamond Offshore Wind and RWE Renewables.

No other applications are pending for wind projects in state waters, Mills noted, which extend three miles from shore.

But it was clear Monday from reactions from representatives of the lobster, ground fishing and scallop fisheries that fishermen are skeptical and wary of the state’s efforts. Fishermen already are facing a variety of pressures on how and where they operate, from restrictions aimed at reducing right whale entanglement to rebuilding stocks of haddock and cod. To them, turbines anywhere in the gulf take away somebody’s productive fishing area.

“What we’re talking about is replacing food production with energy production,” said Ben Martens, executive director of the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Alliance.

Asked if he saw room to compromise in siting the offshore research project, which would operate under a 20-year permit, Martens said it would be difficult.

“I don’t know how the industry can come to the table and say, ‘We’re going to lose fishing grounds for the next generation,’ ” he said.

The governor’s actions come as offshore wind is ramping up to become a major new energy sector along the East Coast, but is wrestling with some of the same concerns being voiced by Maine fishermen.

Multibillion-dollar proposals that announced plans in recent years from Massachusetts to Virginia were slowed by protracted review under the Trump administration, in part over concerns from fishermen about losing miles of fishing grounds and navigating around wind farm platforms and undersea cables.

But developers are looking for a more welcoming reception from President Biden, who has made fighting climate change a priority.

For her part, Mills also is aggressively promoting the development of renewable energy, to blunt the impacts of climate change and grow Maine’s economy. In June 2019, she announced the Maine Offshore Wind Initiative to guide the responsible development of an offshore wind industry in Maine.