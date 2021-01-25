Monday, January 25
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
9 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: First Round, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, Calif.
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: First Round, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, Calif.
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
NBCSB — Boston at Chicago
