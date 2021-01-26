LISBON — Both Lisbon High School and Lisbon Community School currently have COVID-19 outbreaks, resulting in the quarantine of 17 staff members and 112 students in total.

Julie Colello-Nichols, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said Tuesday that there had been five positive cases of COVID-19 reported at Lisbon High School as of Friday, and three positive cases at Lisbon Community School as of Monday only affecting Pre-K.

Lisbon High School was closed Monday and Tuesday due to the outbreak there. Students will start learning remotely from home Wednesday. They are expected to return to the hybrid model, a mix of learning remotely and two days of in-person learning, next week.

Lisbon Community School, the elementary school, has remained open to students for in-person four days a week. One of the morning and afternoon classes of Pre-K was closed due to the outbreak.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: