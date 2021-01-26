AUBURN — The DuBois Realty Group of Keller Williams Realty recently donated $1,500 to Trinity Jubilee Center as part of its Give Where You Live giving campaign.

The donation helps support the Trinity Jubilee Center’s Sponsor a Meal Project. The project invites people and businesses to “adopt a day” in the soup kitchen and provides more than 100 daily plates of food to the hungry and homeless.

The donation “adopted” nearly three weeks of meals in the soup kitchen and more than 1,500 plates of food.

filed under: