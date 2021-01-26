Johnson Hall will present a livestream performance of Audiobody at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, from the stage of the Gardiner entertainment venue.

AudioBody’s performance is an electronic journey into an unknown realm of seriously spectacular entertainment. This thrilling show is a mix of circus arts, relentless comedy, award-winning inventions, world-class juggling, spectacular lighting effects, and live music. The duo’s multifaceted training and over 25 years of experience in the performing arts have brought them to corporate events, schools, theaters, and science festivals all over the U.S. and abroad. Some highlights include Disney Cruise Ships, the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas, the Golden Phoenix Casino, and even The White House in Washington D.C.

The performance will be filmed live at Johnson Hall and broadcast over the internet to all who have the ticket link. Tickets cost $10-$100. Each ticket purchased covers your household. Each unique link and password will be sent out through email by 5 p.m. on the day of the show to ticket holders. The Link will be sent to the email associated with your ticket purchase. Make sure you have access to that address on the day of the show.

For tickets, visit www.johnsonhall.org. For more information, email Pam Rideout at [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: