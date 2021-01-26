AUBURN — Lucro Management, the management group for Hilton Garden Inn Auburn Riverwatch, has appointed Stacy OReilly as general manager of the hotel.

She will be responsible for all aspects of hotel operations, including guest services, satisfaction and safety, general hotel administration and the oversight of all marketing efforts.

With more than 23 years of experience in the hospitality industry, OReilly, a Maine native, has contributed to the success of numerous properties through her leadership in areas of front office, sales and as general manager. She was one of 12 general managers selected for the Embassy Suites Circle of Leadership award and received the Make a Difference and Make it Right Award of Excellence during her tenure in leading properties within the Embassy Suites brand. OReilly’s most recent experience was as hospitality support manager at the corporate level.

filed under: