PERU – Barbara Morse, 79, of Peru died Jan 20, 2021 at home with her family by her side. She was born Jan 21, 1941, and would have been 80 years old.

Barbara was born in Rumford on Jan. 21, 1941 to her parents Reginald and Arlene Scott. She graduated from Stephens High School in Mexico, Maine and owned her own ceramic shop for many years and spent many years nursing. She enjoyed knitting and sewing in her free time, she also was an active member of the communities she lived in. She was president of the senior citizen center of Rumford for many years.

Barbara is survived by her sister and brother, Greg and Sue; her children, Jeff Stone, Jay Stone, Joanne Shevenell, and Judith McLeod; her grandchildren, Craig McLeod, Erik Hanson, Aaron Stone, Allison Shevenell, Ashley Shevenell, Courtney Shevenell, Erica McLeod, and Jessica McLeod; and her great- grandchildren, Skylar O’Connor, Dominic O’Connor, Stella O’Connor, Malakai McLeod, Drake McLeod, Grace Shevenell, Raelynn Stone, Nevaeh Stone, and Kaliyah Stone. She was predeceased by her late husband Arthur Morse, her brothers David and Richard and her sister Karen.

She spent last few days with her family and friends by her side. She will be deeply missed by all.

A deep thank you to Robin Montminy and the great staff at Androscoggin Home health and Hospice.

