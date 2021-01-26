Paramedic Daphne Russell, United Ambulance Community Paramedicine coordinator, injects Bates College graduate and United Ambulance paramedic Alec Wilcox with his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at Underhill Arena on the Lewiston college campus. Bates College was working with Androscoggin Emergency Management Agency and United Ambulance to get area first responders vaccinated as soon as possible. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
John McCauley, facilities management coordinator at United Ambulance Service, looks away as he receives his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at Underhill Arena at Bates College in Lewiston. Administering the shot is Daurie Norfolk, a United Ambulance Service paramedic technician and advanced EMT. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Bates College student and United Ambulance EMT Phoebe Hyland asks Bates graduate and United Ambulance paramedic Alec Wilcox a series of questions before Wilcox receives his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at Underhill Arena on the Lewiston college campus. Bates College was working with Androscoggin Emergency Management Agency and United Ambulance to quickly get area first responders vaccinated. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo