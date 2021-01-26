TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points to help No. 9 Alabama beat Kentucky 70-59 on Tuesday night and complete its first regular season two-game sweep over the Wildcats since 1989.

After a back-and-forth second half, Davion Mintz’s 3-pointer put Kentucky up 54-52 with 4:52 remaining in the game. The Alabama defense then made stops on five straight possessions which led to a 10-0 Crimson Tide run that essentially put the game away.

The Crimson Tide (14-3, 9-0 Southeastern Conference) extend their winning streak to 10 games.

For a team that came in known for its 3-point shooting, Alabama made its first three attempts and then struggled for the rest of the game. The Crimson Tide didn’t hit their first 3-pointer of the second half till Shackelford made one with 9:48 to put Alabama up 47-43.

Alabama senior Herbert Jones finished one rebound and two assists shy of a triple-double and went 9 for 10 from the free-throw line down the stretch to help seal the game for the Tide.

(18) TENNESSEE 56, MISSISSIPPI STATE 53: Yves Pons scored 13 points and host Tennessee (11-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) overcame a miserable shooting night to beat Mississippi State (9-8, 4-5).

Pons was a critical force in the first half for the Vols. In the final 2:30 of the game, it was freshman Keon Johnson who scored four of his eight points, while taking an important charging foul, to seal the victory.

While the Vols shot 37% from the field, the Bulldogs managed just 33%.

Mississippi State was led by Iverson Molinar with 16 points and D.J. Stewart with 11.

DAYTON 76, (22) SAINT LOUIS 71: Jalen Crutcher scored 27 points and Ibi Watson added 18 to lead host Dayton (9-4, 5-3) over Saint Louis (7-2, 0-1).

Saint Louis was playing its first game since Dec. 23 as the program suspended team activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak just before the team’s first scheduled conference game Dec. 30.

Javonte Perkins led the Billikens with 20 points and Hasahn French added 16 points.

(24) OKLAHOMA 80, (5) TEXAS 79: Austin Reaves scored 23 points and made two free throws with 18.3 seconds left that proved to be the difference as visiting Oklahoma (10-4, 6-3 Big 12) beat short-handed Texas (11-3, 5-2)

Reaves’ free throws gave the Sooners a three-point lead before Andrew Jones made two free throws seconds later to get Texas within one. The Longhorns nearly forced a turnover on the inbounds pass before fouling Oklahoma’s Jalen Hill with 2.3 seconds to play.

Hill missed his first free throw, then intentionally missed his second but failed to hit the rim, giving Texas the ball. The Sooners then intercepted a long pass to end the game, sending Texas to its second Big 12 home loss.

SOUTH CAROLINA: One of South Carolina’s most experienced forwards in Alanzo Frink will miss the rest of the men’s basketball season due to medical reasons.

The 6-foot-8 junior from Jersey City, New Jersey, has played in three games, all starts for the Gamecocks (3-5, 1-3 Southeastern Conference).

Coach Frank Martin would not say if Frink had tested positive for COVID-19, but that the team’s medical staff believes Frink will return to the team next season.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(1) LOUISVILLE 79, MIAMI 76: Dana Evans scored 20 points, including Louisville’s final 12 capped by two free throws with 6.5 seconds remaining, helping the top-ranked Cardinals (15-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) survive Miami (Florida).

Louisville led throughout in winning their third consecutive game as the No. 1 women’s team, but had to hold off a furious late rally by the Hurricanes (7-6, 4-6). Evans took over for the final nine minutes, making all eight free throws around a couple of baskets to give the Cardinals just enough space.

