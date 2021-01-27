Roger Williams

READFIELD — Emma Feagin, of Readfield, ME, has been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

Dean College

WINTHROP — Dean College is pleased to announce that Madeline Fenlason of Winthrop, ME has earned a place on the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Students named to the President’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

