Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a booster of conspiracy theories with a track record of making racist statements, repeatedly endorsed violence against Democratic leaders and federal agents, according to a CNN review of her Facebook activity.

Greene filled her feed with extremist content for years before she was elected in November, becoming the first open supporter of QAnon, an extremist ideology baed on false claims, to win a seat in Congress. In a January 2019 post, Greene “liked” a comment advocating “a bullet to the head” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., according to a screenshot published by CNN’s KFile.

In another, from April 2018, a commenter asked, “Now do we get to hang them ??” referring to former president Barack Obama and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, KFile reported. In response, Greene did not denounce the suggestion of execution and instead wrote, “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”

The revelations are the latest examples of Greene’s far-right, conspiratorial online exploits, which also include supporting the bogus claim that the Parkland, Fla., school shooting was staged and backing a dangerous conspiracy about child abuse.

Greene has also relentlessly boosted the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was rigged against Donald Trump, even though court after court has dismissed the former president’s claims and state officials across the country, including Republicans, have rejected the baseless allegations.

Greene’s statements have resulted in her temporary ban from Twitter and they have prompted a number of advocacy organizations to call for her resignation or expulsion from Congress – a push that intensified after CNN’s Tuesday story. The offices of Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., did not respond to requests for comment about Greene’s Facebook activity or the campaign for her removal.

On Twitter, Greene characterized the KFile report as a “hit piece on me focused on my time before running for political office” but did not dispute the authenticity of the posts it highlighted. Instead, Greene wrote that she has had “teams of people manage my pages.”

“Many posts have been liked,” she said. “Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet. They are taking old Facebook posts from random users to try to cancel me and silence my voice.”

But Greene’s office did not respond to questions about why the posts and “likes” remained on her page if she did not agree with them. Many of the posts included in the CNN article are no longer visible. It’s unclear whether Greene changed her privacy settings or Facebook removed the posts. The social media company did not respond to a request for comment.

Rep. Don Beye, D-Va., was among those calling for Greene’s resignation.

“So you aren’t denying you wrote called for the deaths of political leaders, you aren’t taking responsibility, you aren’t apologizing, you aren’t even saying it was wrong,” he wrote on Twitter, responding to Greene’s statement. “You’re just blaming others. Your conduct does not reflect creditably on the House, and you should resign.”

Greene has a history of singling out Democrats – especially Pelosi – with threatening and ominous rhetoric. Before she ran for office, Greene circulated a petition to have Pelosi impeached. In February 2019, she led a group of Trump supporters into the speaker’s office, where she accused Pelosi of “treason” and suggested she “shall suffer death or shall be imprisoned.”

In now-deleted posts, Greene “liked” one comment encouraging her to “beat Pelosi’s ass” and another that advocated for Pelosi’s ouster “through removal or death, doesn’t matter, as long as she goes.”

In others, she criticized FBI agents not being sufficiently loyal to Trump. She “liked” one comment that proposed capital punishment for those law enforcement officials, reading: “Trump already said there were some great ones working with FBI but some have fallen and quite frankly need to be hung for TREASON!”

And in another Facebook post, surfaced by the liberal media watchdog group Media Matters for America and also published Tuesday, Greene endorsed the gruesome conspiracy dubbed “Frazzledrip,” which involves Clinton, her aide Huma Abedin, satanic ritual and child murder. A commenter called it “another hillary hit.”

Greene replied: “I post things sometimes to see who knows things. Most the time people don’t.”

« Previous

Next »