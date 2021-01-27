The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 462 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with four additional deaths, but there are signs that the spread might be slowing.

The 7-day average for daily cases has dropped from 620 to 459 over the last two weeks, or one incubation period, but is still up slightly from 448 this time last month and up from 221 two months ago.

There have now been 38,170 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 562 deaths since the pandemic reached Maine a little more than 10 months ago, and 16,290 of those cases have been reported in the last month alone. New cases were reported Wednesday in every Maine county, led by Cumberland County with 144 and York County with 60.

January has been an especially deadly month. On Dec. 31, there were 347 deaths statewide. Since then, there have been 215 additional deaths reported, although some of those actually occurred in December but were not reported to or confirmed by the CDC immediately. Nationwide, there have been at least 422,000 COVID-19 related deaths, or as Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah pointed out Tuesday, more than the number of U.S. service members who died during World War II.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Wednesday, but as of Tuesday there were 194 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including 59 in critical care and 25 on a ventilator. The number of hospitalizations has remained steadily high for more than a month, ranging from a low of 177 people on Dec. 30 to a high of 207 on Jan. 13.

Meanwhile, Maine’s vaccination rate of 8.2 doses per 100 people is 10th highest in the nation. As of Tuesday, 89,654 people had received one dose and 25,559 — of about 2.3 percent of resident over 18 — had received both doses. The state has started vaccinating older residents and those with high-risk health conditions as part of Phase 1B, but that group has nearly 200,000 people and supply has been limited.

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it was increasing allocations to states by as much as 16 percent next week, but it’s not known yet how much Maine might get. Additionally, the new administration said it is close to securing an additional 200 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which would bring the U.S. total to 600 million doses by summer, enough to vaccinate all people currently considered eligible.

This story will be updated.

