Maine Grains Inc. has issued a food recall on 2,000 pounds of Organic Yellow Peas sold between Oct. 17, 2019, and Nov. 1, 2020, because the product may contain undeclared soybeans.

In a statement Wednesday, CEO Amber Lambke said that people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if these products are consumed.

No illnesses have been reported, the release said.

The product in question — Maine Grains Organic Yellow Peas — was distributed throughout the northeastern part of the country, primarily to New York City. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that organic soybeans of similar shape, size and color to organic yellow peas were mistakenly shipped by a farmer supplying Maine Grains and were used to fulfill orders of organic yellow peas.

“The majority of the product went to NYC,” the release said. “No illnesses have been reported to date. Maine Grains is working with FDA officials on the recall.”

The product’s retail packages are put together in clear cellophane one-pound bags and sold individually labeled as Maine Grains “Crop Rotation Organic Yellow Peas” bearing a lot number on a white sticker on the back of the bag ending in 3YP19. Customers may have purchased the product repackaged under the GrowNYC brand label.

Customers who have purchased this product between October 2019 and November 2020 can bring the product back to where it was purchased for a full refund.

