NO. LIVERMORE — At the North Livermore Baptist Church January 24 service, the congregation was welcome in by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service.

The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung was “I Am Thine, O Lord”, “More About Jesus”, and “Blessed Assurance” with “Go Now in Peace” to complete the service.

The sermon, titled “Your Heart belongs to…?” reading the scriptures of Numbers 15:37-41. Pastor Bonnie started out that in this world today we have so many things to take us away from our focus on God. But God wants us to focus on Him. In the scriptures, God told the Israelites to make tassels with blue chords and to sew them on their garments to remind them to stay focus on Him. This way the Israelites, every time they saw the blue cords, they would remember who God is. The cords would always be a connection to God.

God has given His people today ways to stay connected and stay focused on Him. God has given us the Bible, His Holy Word, prayer, music, Bible Studies, each other to remind us that He is with us always. God wants to continue to build a relationship with us and we should want to build a relationship with Him. If God’s people start to replace this world into our lives instead of keeping our thoughts, words, and actions focused on God, we will go down the wrong path. We will stray away from our Heavenly Father and live more for today and not for our eternal life and the mission of spreading the Good News to others.

Pastor Bonnie explained that we will have many challenges in our life time and that we shouldn’t think we can do it alone. We need a strong relationship with God so we won’t walk it alone. If we don’t have our eyes and our heart on God, we will be tempted so much in this world. With God, He will give us the strength to get through the temptations.

As God’s children, we need to remember that we are in this world, not of this world. Our life is with Him always. So, our focus should be on God!

Announcements listed in the bulletin was that the congregation will be collecting tuna fish for the food pantry in January. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out the new website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. Also, on the North Livermore Baptist Church’s Facebook page the sermon is posted and on their website is a link to YouTube for the sermon. You can email the church at [email protected] . Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon. Pastor Bonnie will not be in the church’s office on January 18 because of the MLK holiday. (If there is a no school day in the school district, Pastor Bonnie will not be in the church’s office that day)

