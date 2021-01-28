BETHEL — Bethel House of Pizza announced on Facebook last Friday that it would be closed until at least Tuesday, Feb. 2, after a family member of a part-time employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Two more BHOP employees were also notified that their children may have come into close contact with someone at the school who tested positive for the virus.

According to the Facebook post, neither of the children came into the restaurant after they were potentially exposed.

“It is highly unlikely that there was a positive case within our staff or the restaurant itself,” it said in the post.

