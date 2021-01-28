SOUTH PARIS — Oxford County 4-H is offering a virtual workshop for youth in partnership with Bethel Area Arts & Music (BAAM). Youth will learn how to hand draw their own stickers as well as see a demonstration on digital drawing and creating your own small business.

This workshop is free to attend and materials will be provided and will be Wednesday February 10th at 4:00pm. Register by Monday, February 1st at tinyurl.com/stickerworkshop.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sara King, 207.743.6329; [email protected]

UMaine Extension 4-H offers club for youth of all ages

University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a club for youth ages 5–13 who are new, or interested in becoming, 4-H members. Meetings will be held from 6–7 p.m. starting February 17, and continuing March 17 and April 21.

The “4-H for All” club is a way for youth and families to learn about 4-H and connect with others across Maine. Youth will choose a project of their own to complete and discover how to become more involved in Maine 4-H.

The club is free to join; registration is required. Register on the 4-H for All webpage to receive the meeting link. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sara King, 207.743.6329; [email protected]

Virtual STEM Activity: Indoor Igloos!

4-H and Paris Library take igloo building indoors for a STEM challenge! The workshop will focus on the process of engineering design while building igloos with marshmallows and toothpicks, and will close with a winter story. This workshop is intended for youth K-5 on February 17th at 1:00pm virtually. Supplies needed are mini-marshallows & toothpicks (about 20 each). Register by February 12th at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/virtual-stem-activity-indoor-igloo/

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sara King, 207.743.6329; [email protected]

filed under: