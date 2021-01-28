St. Scholastica
DULUTH, MN — Ethan Livingood, of Bethel was named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, MN. Livingood is a First Year Student majoring in Exercise Physiology – Intended.
Dean’s List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Advertiser Democrat
Verizon Wireless seeks approval for proposed cell tower in Otisfield
-
Advertiser Democrat
Wildlife enjoying a mild winter
-
Advertiser Democrat
A glimpse to the future: An engineering life
-
Horoscope
PISCES: Don’t act in haste
-
Dr. Roach
Crunching sounds during joint movement are not unusual