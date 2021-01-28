St. Scholastica

DULUTH, MN — Ethan Livingood, of Bethel was named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, MN. Livingood is a First Year Student majoring in Exercise Physiology – Intended.

Dean’s List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.

filed under: