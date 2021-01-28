To the Editor:

My daughter lives in Oxford and has been homeschooling for a year and a half. One of the main goals of our homeschooling is to teach her to understand her role in her community and help others whenever possible. This fall we ran a food drive from our driveway and gathered over 1000 items and $300 for the local food pantry.

Liliana has a new goal. She is working on a compassion project for Social Studies. Her goal is to provide “gift bags” for homeless children in Oxford County. We plan to include hygiene items, hats and mittens, and some fun things for the children (crayons, snacks, coloring books, small games, etc.) I am reaching out to our local community for help filling this project. She is hoping to make 30 gift bags for the homeless children and will be filling bags until February 1, 2021. Please email me if this is something you would like to help with. [email protected]

Thank you very much!

Laura McCann Tripp

Oxford

