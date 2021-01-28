AUGUSTA — Friends of a contractor who works in downtown Augusta who has not been heard from since Monday are asking for help in finding him.

Peter Bolduc, 57, was last heard from on Monday when he apparently called a client about a job, but did not connect.

The Augusta Downtown Alliance shared a Facebook post Wednesday morning noting that Bolduc was missing.

Barbara Nicknair, Bolduc’s girlfriend, said Thursday that he hasn’t been back to his Water Street apartment — where nothing looks disturbed — nor has he answered his phone or returned any messages left for him.

Nicknair has reported him missing to the Augusta police.

“I don’t know exactly what he was doing for work,” she said. “He was getting ready to head out to either one of the apartments or one of the restaurants down there to do some work.

“He told me to call him when I got out of work at 6 o’clock that night,” Nicknair added. “I’ve been trying ever since. His phone is still ringing but nobody is picking up.”

She said she tried calling Bolduc’s phone Thursday morning, and it rang and went to voicemail. The phone is not in his apartment.

Typically, she said, he wears blue jeans and a gray work shirt, but she doesn’t know what jacket he was wearing.

He’s described as 5′ 11″ tall and weighs about 195 pounds, with gray hair.

She said he has no health conditions and is not on any medication. He doesn’t drive.

Bolduc has worked consistently for Tobias Parkhurst, who has bought and renovated a number of buildings on Water Street over the last decade.

Parkhurst said he had called Bolduc Monday afternoon, but they didn’t connect.

“I can’t tell you how many people have called me to say they’ve checked their basements because it leaks and Pete always checks it after it rains,” Parkhurst.

He said it’s unusual not to see him in downtown Augusta for several days.

“It’s not like he went on an ice fishing trip that he forgot to tell anyone about,” Parkhurst said.

