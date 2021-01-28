GREENWOOD — At their January 19 meeting, Greenwood selectmen agreed on sending a letter to a resident addressing the individual’s refusal to wear a mask while at the town office on Friday, Jan. 15.

The individual entered the town office without a mask and would not put one after being asked to by Town Clerk Angie Lovejoy, who was the only employee working that day. Lovejoy told the resident he would have to leave if another person were to come in and when that did occur, the resident still refused to leave the building.

Selectman Norm Milliard suggested writing a “stern” letter to the individual stating that masks are required to enter any municipal building and that there are alternative ways for people to get their business, done whether its by mail, phone or online. Milliard continued saying if the individual were to return without a mask again and refuse to wear one, that town employees would call the sheriff.

Select Woman Amy Chapman agreed, adding “it is awful to put a town employee in that position, especially when she is the only one working.”

“The individual had no right to stand in here without a mask,” Selectman Arnie Jordan said.

“The reality is everyone has a right to their opinion when it comes to whether mask wearing is effective or not,” Milliard said.” “However, that does not change that anyone who enters a municipal building must come in with a mask.”

A letter was sent to the resident earlier this week.

In other news, selectmen agreed to split costs with Mt Abram for repairs to a section of the Howe Hill Road after one of the ski area’s underground snow pipes leaked, causing damage to the road.

The section of road damaged was in front of the main lodge. Highway Foreman Alan Seames helped Mt Abram cut into the pavement. Mt Abram did the excavation and replaced the pipe. A section of the road was closed for a couple of days.

Town Manager Kim Sparks said the biggest expense will be when the town has to use hot top on the road this spring.

Mt Abram will be responsible for the entire cost of materials and for half of the cost of the work done by the highway department.

Selectmen agreed to sign a resolution condemning the attack on the United States Capitol building, which happened January 6. Selectmen will sign the resolution at their board meeting on Tuesday, Feb 2.

