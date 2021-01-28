WATERFORD — A local graduate was selected to receive the 2020 Alva S. Appleby Scholarship from the Maine Dental Association Charitable Foundation.

Garrett Fillebrown, a graduate of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School who attends the University of New England College of Dental Medicine, was one of 21 students that were selected for the scholarship.

Each of the students was awarded $2,500. To be considered for the annual Appleby Scholarship, a student must be a resident of the state of Maine, have completed their first year of dental school, and be currently enrolled in a dental school accredited by the American Dental Association.

The MDA Charitable Foundation also provided $50,000 earlier in 2020 to the MDA to purchase personal protective equipment for dental offices in the state.

Fillebrown is the son of Paul and Marlene Fillebrown of Waterford.

Incorporated in 1867, the Maine Dental Association is a professional membership organization. The MDA works to support members in achieving excellence in dentistry and to be leaders in oral health in Maine. For more information about the MDA, go to www.medental.org.

