REGION — All SAD 44 schools will be closed until at least Monday, Feb. 8, after several positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district. Schools had already switched to remote learning as of last Friday, Jan. 22, following a positive case in one of the schools, but had planned to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 25.

An instant alert was sent out to student and parents Sunday evening saying “additional positive cases have been reported over the weekend as well as dozens of students who have now either been identified by us as being close contacts or reported to us by their families and will need to be quarantined. As a result, we will need to make a longer-term shift to remote instruction beginning tomorrow.”

As of Monday afternoon, Superintendent Dave Murphy said six people had tested positive for the virus between students and staff. Murphy also said approximately 90 staff and students (combined) are currently quarantined after results found them to be close contacts.

Schools are in the process of reevaluating their current coronavirus protocols and parents and students will be informed of any changes, if made, according to the instant alert.

School officials spent Sunday evening reaching out to any students who may have been in close contact with the infected individuals. Close contacts will be required to quarantine for ten days.

Telstar students enrolled in Region 9 can still attend classes, but will have to find transportation to the school themselves.

