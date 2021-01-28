FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 37 points to lead No. 19 Arkansas to a 90-87 victory over No. 3 UConn on Thursday night.

It was the second win of the season for the Razorbacks (12-6) over a top five team, as they beat then-No. 4 Baylor on Dec. 6.

Dungee scored 22 of her points in the second half, including 13 in the third quarter as Arkansas built a 13-point lead.

UConn (10-1) responded and took a 79-77 advantage on Evina Westbrook’s 3-pointer with 5:28 to play.

Arkansas then scored the next 10 points, capped by a three-point play by Dungee.

VIRGINIA TECH 83, (2) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 71: Aisha Sheppard scored 18 of her 28 points in overtime to help the Hokies (8-7, 3-7 Atlantic Coast) beat the visiting Wolfpack (11-1, 6-1) for their first win over a top-five opponent since 1985.

Camille Hobby led N.C. State (11-1, 6-1) with a career-high 19 points. She made a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to tie it at 57.

(4) SOUTH CAROLINA 75, (21) MISSISSIPPI STATE 52: Zia Cooke scored 19 points to help the Gamecocks (13-1, 8-0 SEC) rout the Bulldogs (8-6, 3-4) in Starkville, Mississippi.

(7) MARYLAND 92, MICHIGAN STATE 52: Diamond Miller and Ashley Owusu each scored 20 points, and the Terrapins (12-2, 8-1 Big Ten) trounced the Spartans (9-3, 4-3) in College Park, Maryland.

(14) OHIO STATE 78, (16) INDIANA 70: Braxtin Miller scored a season-high 25 points, and the Buckeyes (10-1, 6-1 Big Ten) overcame an early 11-point deficit to beat the Hoosiers (9-4, 7-2) in Bloomington, Indiana.

Grace Berger matched a season high with 26 points and Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham scored 17 for Indiana.

(15) KENTUCKY 81, ALABAMA 68: Rhyne Howard had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Wildcats (12-4, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) defeated the Crimson Tide (12-4, 5-3) in Lexington, Kentucky.

(20) TENNESSEE 67, MISSISSIPPI 67: Rennia Davis scored 21 points and the Vols (11-3, 5-1 SEC) went 11 for 11 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to hold off the Rebels (7-6, 1-6) in Knoxville, Tenn.

LSU 60, (22) GEORGIA 52: Tiara Young scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers (7-7, 5-3 SEC) upset the Bulldogs (13-3, 5-3) in Athens, Georgia.

(23) NORTHWESTERN 87, IOWA 80: Lindsey Pulliam scored 27 points, Veronica Burton added 20 and the Wildcats (9-3, 7-3 Big Ten) beat the Hawkeyes (9-4, 5-4) in Iowa City, Iowa, for just the second time in their last 18 meetings.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NORTH CAROLINA STATE: Wolfpack scoring leader Devon Daniels is out for the season because a serious knee injury.

The school announced that the 6-foot-5 senior tore his left anterior cruciate ligament during the second half Wednesday night in a victory over Wake Forest. Daniels was averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 rebounds.

(15) KANSAS 59, TCU 51: David McCormack scored 15 points, Dajuan Harris and Tyon Grant-Foster provided a boost off the bench, and the Jayhawks (11-5, 5-4 Big 12) snapped a rare three-game losing streak with a win at home against the Horned Frogs (9-6, 2-5).

FOOTBALL

SENIOR BOWL: Alabama quarterback Mac Jones injured his left ankle in a practice and said he wasn’t sure of his status for the game.

Jones didn’t finish the practice, the final one before the game Saturday. The Heisman Trophy finalist, who led the Crimson Tide to the national championship, said “there’s a chance” he will sit out the game.

“I just have to see how I feel,” Jones said. “I’m not going to go out there if I’m not 100%. It’s not fair to my teammates to not be 100% and try to play and not play well.

“I’m going to make the decision, but hopefully I can get the treatment and see how it feels.”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

