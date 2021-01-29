CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Sara Gilbert, 46; Heather Graham, 51; Oprah Winfrey, 67; Tom Selleck, 76.

Happy Birthday: Let your intuition lead the way when dealing with emotional or personal matters. Think twice before you make a change at home or to the way you live. Too much or too little of anything will leave you confused. Strive for balance and stability, and it will be easier for you to make decisions that will help you succeed. Your numbers are 9, 14, 22, 28, 31, 34, 42.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t dwell on what you can’t do; focus on what’s possible. Pour your enthusiasm into what counts; it will ease stress. Refuse to let a change someone makes lead to a spat that will hold you back. Live in the moment. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A stubborn attitude will not help you get your way. Rethink your strategy before you get into a verbal battle. Emotional manipulation will put your reputation, position or status under scrutiny. Do your best to get along and bypass trouble. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll get a false impression of what someone can do or what they have. Don’t sign up for something based on what you hear; get the facts, and protect your assets. Use your intelligence to advance. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your imagination regarding personal contracts, joint ventures and shared expenses. An equal division will help keep the peace. A close friend or relative will offer or verify facts that will help you avoid a loss. Encourage romance. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take measures that allow you to work alone. The less interference you have, the easier it will be to get things done. Let your intuition be your guide, and you’ll recognize what and who to avoid to reach your target. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen and learn. The less you say, the more you will discover about a friend, colleague or distant relative. Personal growth, self-improvement and a positive change at work will influence the way your day unfolds. If you love someone, let them know. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take pride in your home and the way you live. Refuse to let anyone belittle the things or people that mean something to you. You may be the master of keeping the peace, but sometimes you have to speak up. 4 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You won’t see things clearly if you let someone poison your vision. Use your imagination and resources to envision how you want something to turn out. It’s up to you to take charge if you’re going to live life your way. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): What you learn will help you get ahead. Pick up skills, knowledge, a license or anything else that can help you claim a position that interests you. Choose to put the focus on getting ahead, and refuse to be enticed by an indulgent situation. 5 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider how you earn your living and what you have done to improve your life, and you’ll come up with a plan that will make you happy. Stop dreaming, and start living life your way. Romance is featured. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Check out what’s going on around you before you make a decision. Uncertainty will be a signal that you are better off taking a pass. Nurture a relationship that’s going through difficult times, and you will find a workable solution. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Leave nothing unfinished, and you will avoid criticism and complaints. How you reach out to help others will determine the type of support you receive in return. Be prepared; a change of plans will leave you in an awkward position. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are sensitive, caring and curious. You are innovative and stylish.

Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.