WILTON — The 7th Annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby on Wilson Lake will be held Saturday, Feb. 13.

Put on by the Wilton Fish and Game Club, the derby starts at 6 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. The $5 tickets will be sold until 2 p.m. or may be purchased ahead of time at various local businesses.

The registration shack will be located near the boat launch.

“I’m hopeful that the ice will continue to build. We’re still two to three weeks away,” organizer Jaci Maxham said in a recent phone interview. “One committee member lives on the lake. He said the ice was five inches thick last week.

“People will need to check the ice thickness themselves,” she stressed. “Don’t go by what others say.”

Maxham said the club will be providing egg sandwiches for breakfast beginning at 6 a.m. and hot dogs and French fries until 2 p.m.

The club will be following the most up-to-date COVID-19 guidelines, Maxham said.

Only one person will be allowed in the shack when registering fish and masks must be worn, she said.

“The door will be left open for others to watch the fish being weighed,” Maxham said. “Club members will be wearing masks or face shields the whole day.”

Because of COVID-19, announcing winners on Facebook Live is another change to limit gathering at the registration booth. Door prizes will be announced about 2:30 p.m. while the 50/50 raffle and fish prizes will be at 4:30 p.m. Like the club on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Wilton-Fish-Game-Club-298658446973445 to see the results.

The club didn’t feel it was right to offer free fishing lessons this year because of the pandemic, she said.

“It made me sad, but we need to protect the community,” Maxham added.

Eight to 10 people serve on the committee to organize the derby and the same group helps at the derby.

“We’ve got quite the committed committee,” Maxham said.

There will be divisions for youth and adults. Ages for youth will be for those up through age 15 which follows the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife licensure guidelines.

In the adult division, prizes will be awarded for the largest brook trout, lake trout (togue) and salmon. Salmon must be at least 16 inches per the derby permit.

Youth will be awarded prizes for the biggest fish in the categories above, plus pickerel, bass and yellow perch. A prize will also be given for the smallest fish caught.

The first 50 youth who purchased a ticket and come to the registration shack will receive a grab bag.

For more information, visit www.wiltonfishandgame.com, the club’s Facebook page or call Maxham at 207-491-0780.

