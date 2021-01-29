FARMINGTON — Franklin Savings Bank has announced the promotion of Amy Hebert to Vice President, Commercial Credit Risk Officer. Since joining the bank in 2020, Hebert has consistently demonstrated, not only a significant command of commercial credit risk management, but also of the most fundamental principles of what it means to be a community banker; understanding, professionalism and the determination to play a role in supporting the financial success of the people of Maine.

“Amy has been a great addition to the Franklin Savings Bank family. Since coming aboard, she has effectively lead our administration of the Payroll Protection Program while also providing important insights into other aspects of our commercial business”, says Senior Vice President, Director of Commercial Lending, Derek Hayes. “She aligns perfectly with our FSB culture and has the true makeup of a community banking leader.”

Hebert earned a master’s degree in Business Ethics and Compliance from New England College of Business as well as a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from the University of Southern Maine. Prior to joining Franklin Savings Bank, she had spent seventeen years working for another Maine-based financial institution.

Hebert lives in Southern Maine with her three children.

