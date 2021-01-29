WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Jan 19

Men’s High Game scratch: Stephen Adams 221, Tony White 215, Ryan Cushman 204

Mens High Series scratch: Stephen Adams 612, Tony White 586, Ryan Cushman 494

Mens High Game handicap: Ryan Cushman 261. Stephen Adams 247. Donnie Cubby & Jeff Fournier240

Mens High Series handicap: Ryan Cushman 705. Stephen Adams 658. Donnie Cubby 642

Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 166. Cathy Walton 154, Mariah Barden 153.

Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 459. Mariah Barden 445, Cathy Walton 412

Women’s High Game handicap: Cathy Walton 237. Peggy Needham 222, Judy Cubby 214

Women’s High Series handicap: Cathy Walton 661. Judy Cubby 649, Stephanie Millay 610

Wednesday Night Ladies January 20

Teams: Designs by Darlene 99-53, Just One More 95-57, Mines in the Gutter 88-64, Team #4 84-68, Bowling Belles 82-70

Games: Lisa Dube 174, Lynn Chellis 171, Michelle Young 153, Kay Seefeldt 151, Kelly Couture 146, Michelle Perkins 132, Carol North 125, Gayle Donahue 122

Series: Lynn Chellis 501, Lisa Dube 448, Kay Seefeldt 428, Michelle Young 390, Kelly Couture 344, Katie Dube 334, Michelle Perkins 331, Carol North 330

