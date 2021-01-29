RANGELEY — History will be made when the Rangeley Region Guides’ & Sportsmen hold the Mooselookmeguntic Landlocked Salmon Derby this Spring. Sponsored in part by Hight Family of Dealerships, Since 1911, the Derby will be held on Mooselookmeguntic Lake on June 19 and 20. The RRG&SA is partnering with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to improve the health of the Landlocked Salmon fishery on Mooselookmeguntic Lake.

The fishing Derby is for landlocked salmon under 16 inches in length only. The Prizes include $1,000 to the boat that catches the most salmon on Saturday, $1000 to the boat that catches the most salmon Sunday and $1,500 to the boat that catches the most salmon over the two days. In addition, there will be hundreds of dollars’ worth of door prizes awarded in a “fish pool” drawing from tickets distributed to the entered boats along with “kids fish pool” drawings for youth’s that participate in the Derby.

There is currently an overabundance of landlocked salmon in Mooselookmeguntic Lake, resulting in poor salmon growth and condition. To improve the health of the fishery on the Lake, the MDIF&W has implemented new regulations for the taking of Landlocked Salmon as part of their new fisheries management plan. The new current regulations as of January 1, 2021 are no size or bag limit on salmon under 16 inches in length and a one fish bag limit on salmon greater than 16 inches. The liberalized salmon regulations on Mooselookmeguntic Lake will promote salmon growth through allowing greater harvest opportunity and increased angler use.

The Mooselookmeguntic Landlocked Salmon Derby complements the MDIF&W’s management plan to improve the quality of the wild salmon fishery on Maine’s fourth largest lake. The Derby’s primary purpose is to encourage anglers to harvest the smaller salmon from the Lake with all proceeds dedicated to the RRG&SA youth programs. These programs include a six-week summer Junior Guides program, college and conservation camp scholarships, kids fishing pond, nature trail and story book trail.

This is the first ever fishing derby to be held on this storied fishing destination in the Rangeley Lakes Region and the RRG&SA expects high interest from the angling community. Entry forms can be downloaded from the Derby website at rangeleyoutdoors.org/salmonderby. The entry fee is $40 per boat with no limit on the number of anglers per boat but there is a six-rod limit on the number of fishing rods being fished. The RRG&SA cautions everyone there is a practical limit on the number of boats which can be accommodated in the Derby, so we advise all to enter early.

