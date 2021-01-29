EASTPORT – Jane Bryant Manchester of Eastport, formerly of Mechanic Falls, died Jan. 27, 2021 at Eastport Memorial Nursing Home. She was born March 22, 1931 in Mechanic Falls to Ella and Guy Bryant. She graduated from Mechanic Falls High School. She was employed for many years at Downeast Pharmacy. She loved gardening, crocheting, and traveling. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. She was predeceased by her husband Ernest L. Manchester, Jr.; her brothers Cleveland, Hershel, David, and her sister Hildred. Survivors include her sister Sue Walker from Holland, Mich.; two daughters Ella Jane and husband Rolf Kugel of Aguanga, Calif. and Carol Bryant of Arizona; two sons Gary and wife Twyla Bryant of Caribou and Ryan and wife Pam Bryant of Sabattus; 15 grandchildren; and many great- grandchildren. She loved our Lord Jesus Christ and all Christian values. “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all the ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct the paths. Proverbs: 3: 5&6Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 8 at 11 a.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanic Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com