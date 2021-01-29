LEWISTON – Theresa G. Pepin, 83, of Lewiston peacefully passed away on Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021, at d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston. She was born on March 5, 1937, a daughter of the late Joffre and Helene (Chasse) Heutz. She grew up in the area and attended local schools.

She married Theodore Pepin on July 5, 1979, and they shared a blended family together. Theresa worked for Concord Group Insurance and later went on to work for the IRS in Andover, Mass. She returned to Maine with her husband in 1998 upon their retirements.

She will always be remembered for her love of canning, cooking and knitting for her loved ones. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

She is survived by her only daughter, Debra Cummings as well as her step-daughter, Susan Bass and her husband Jimmy and her step-son, Eddy Pepin. She also leaves behind her granddaughter, Chelsea Cummings and her husband Mod; her step-grandchildren, Jessica, Zachary, Derek, Austin and Garrett, her two great-granddaughters and her siblings; Marlene Whitten and husband Brian, Roger Heutz, and her sister-in-law, Shirley Heutz along with many loved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Theodore as well as her brother, Bertrand Heutz.

Services will be held at a later date along with interment at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.