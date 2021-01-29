REGION — For the past several weeks, Rotary District 7790, which includes the Farmington Rotary Club, has been working with the Maine Emergency Management in Augusta, and Districts 7780 in Southern Maine and 7810 in Eastern Maine. There is a need for IPADs and refrigerators throughout the state, primarily for first responders to store and administer the COVID-19 vaccines in rural areas of our state. Rotary District 7790 has pledged $10,000 in support of the ambulance and fire departments within the district. This is a statewide effort involving 3 Rotary Districts and 23 central locations for vaccinations.

The organizations in District 7790 that have requested help are: Augusta Fire Department, Bangor Fire Department, Bar Harbor Fire Department, Belfast Fire Department, Moosabec Ambulance, Jonesport, Northern Light Medical Transport, Blue Hill, Rockland Fire Department, Union Fire Department, Carrabassett Valley Fire Department, and the East Millinocket Fire Department. These fire and ambulance services will be travelling to all parts of rural Maine to administer the Moderna vaccine.

Doug Curtis, District Governor Elect for Rotary District 7790 has been working with several Ambulance and Fire Departments, including the Carrabassett Valley Fire Dept. As part of this effort, with funds provided by Rotary District 7790, Farmington Rotary presented a check of $560.00 to the Carrabassett Valley Fire Dept for the purchase of an IPAD to assist them in the administering the vaccines in Franklin County.

