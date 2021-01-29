Friday, January 29

(All times Eastern)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Louis at Richmond

FS1 — Xavier at Butler

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio at Buffalo

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Robert Morris at Wright State

FS1 — Iowa at Illinois

11 p.m.

ESPNU — California State (Fullerton) at California State (Bakersfield)

FS1 — Boise State at Colorado State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona State at UCLA

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Kentucky

7 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Florida

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Georgia

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio State

8 p.m.

CBSSN — North Dakota at Nebraska (Omaha)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Alabama

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Maryland

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at North Carolina

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at New Orleans

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Utah

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Columbus at Chicago

SAILING

10 p.m.

NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

TENNIS — A Day at the Drive – Adelaide Exhibition Day Session

X GAMES

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo.

