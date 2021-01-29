Friday, January 29
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Louis at Richmond
FS1 — Xavier at Butler
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio at Buffalo
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Robert Morris at Wright State
FS1 — Iowa at Illinois
11 p.m.
ESPNU — California State (Fullerton) at California State (Bakersfield)
FS1 — Boise State at Colorado State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona State at UCLA
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Kentucky
7 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Florida
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Georgia
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Ohio State
8 p.m.
CBSSN — North Dakota at Nebraska (Omaha)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Alabama
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Maryland
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at North Carolina
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at New Orleans
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Utah
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Columbus at Chicago
SAILING
10 p.m.
NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.
TENNIS — A Day at the Drive – Adelaide Exhibition Day Session
X GAMES
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo.

