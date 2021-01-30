COOLIDGE, Ariz. – On Jan. 22, 2021, Gene passed peacefully from complications arising from a long battle with Alzheimer’s at home in Arizona. He has now gone to the place that his parents and sisters, Mary and Brenda have prepared for him.

He was born January 1944 at home in Mechanic Falls, Maine to Harold and Lois Morrell. Gene graduated from Mechanic Falls High School in 1962. He attended Gorham State Teachers College where he met Susan LaVerdiere, and they married in May 1964. They had one son, Anthony “Peter” Morrell.

Gene worked at Maple Grove Egg Farm for 17 years. In 1981, he owned and operated Bridgton Country Store. In 1984 Gene bought and owned a Pepperidge Farm Franchise, which he ran until he retired. In 2009, Gene married Stacy Durfee and became stepfather to Kayla (May) Shannon and John May. Following Gene’s retirement in 2010, they moved to Arizona. Gene and Stacy celebrated 27 wonderful years together.

Gene loved his family and adored his two grandchildren, Cameron and Jordan Morrell, with all his heart. He also enjoyed being in the water, snowmobiling, fishing, camping, motorcycling, his dogs, traveling, golf, the Red Sox, all types of music and attending church. Gene was so passionate about the Celtics it was said, “He bled green.”

Among his many achievements, Gene won numerous motorcycle races, cut a perfect light at Maple Grove Raceway and pitched a no-hitter in his baseball league.

Gene was a dedicated, hardworking family man, who shared his love generously with everyone. His infectious and unforgettable laugh was engrained in your memory. His fun-loving sense of humor was also one of his greatest qualities. He possessed the ability to make everyone feel welcome and appreciated, which brought him many friendships, and those whose lives he touched will always remember him fondly.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Donations to the

Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated

in his memory

