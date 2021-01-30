Renee Prezovsky and her dog lead the pack Saturday at the Auburn Winterfest Mt Apatite hike. Winterfest activities have been spread throughout the season with a particular focus on getting people to enjoy Auburn’s outdoor recreation offerings independently. Saturday’s hike was led by members of the Friends of Mount Apatite. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A group of hikers climb to the summit of the Mt Apatite park in Auburn on Saturday morning as a part of Winterfest. Activities this year have been spread out through the winter with a focus on introducing people to Auburn’s outdoor recreation offerings. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo