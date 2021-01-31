If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be put into a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

We had numerous incorrect guesses for last week’s Mystery Photo from people thinking this was taken in Portland, Brunswick, Lewiston, Bethel and Gray. However, we did receive several dozen correct answers from people identifying the Civil War Monument in front of the Androscoggin County Building at the corner of Turner and Court streets in Auburn. Two Great Falls Plaza can be seen in the background. One of our entrants, David Chittam, included some background information with his entry. Auburn’s Civil War Memorial was dedicated with great pomp and circumstance on May 30, 1882. The newspaper reported over 10,000 in attendance, filling Court and Turner streets. Maine Gov. Frederick Plaisted arrived on the 11 o’clock train and rode in a carriage with Major General Oliver Otis Howard. Major B. J. Hill unveiled the statue, which was then presented to the Burnside Post of the G.A.R. (Grand Army of the Republic) by Auburn Mayor Woodman. In a random drawing from all correct entries, Elaine Michaud, of Mexico, was chosen to win the $20 Hannaford gift card.

