DURHAM, NH — The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2020 semester. Rylee Saunders of Jay, earning High Honors, Laura Ireland of Wayne, earning Honors, Mark Greenwald of Readfield, earning Honors and Hannah McLaughlin of Winthrop, earning High Honors.

Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

WORCESTER, MA — Becker College is proud to announce that Kaylin Beck, of Livermore Falls, ME, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. Beck is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Interactive Media, Game Arts. The Dean’s List recognizes all full-time students (24 or more credit hours earned for the academic year; 12 minimum each semester – September through May) whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete (I) or withdrawal/failing (WF) grades.

