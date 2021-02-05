Husson



BANGOR — The following students have been named to the Fall 2020 President’s List at Husson University. Students who make the President’s List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 during the period.

Cally D. Chick of Industry, ME is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Psychology program.

Alexa R. Perkins of Jay, ME is a graduate student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Corey A. Rogers of Jay, ME is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.

Kimberly G. Seitz of Jay, ME is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Brady Walp of Jay, ME is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.

Ethan W. Hunt of Temple, ME is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in Audio Engineering program.

For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

filed under: