Becker
WORCESTER, MA — Becker College is proud to announce that Kaylin Beck, of Livermore Falls, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. Beck is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Interactive Media, Game Arts. The Dean’s List recognizes all full-time students (24 or more credit hours earned for the academic year; 12 minimum each semester – September through May) whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete (I) or withdrawal/failing (WF) grades.
Ithaca
ITHACA, NY — Ithaca College student Kristen Waite from Turner, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
Susquehanna
SELINSGROVE, PA — Katelynn Ladd, of Readfield, ME, was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours. Ladd, a Creative Writing and English-Publishing & Editing major, is a graduate of Spruce Mountain High School.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Sports
Australian Open: Djokovic holds off Tiafoe in four sets
-
College
Wednesday’s college roundup: Holmes scores 25 as No. 15 Indiana tops Penn State, 90-65
-
News
Photo: Grandsons help with yardwork in Auburn
-
Boys' Basketball
2021 boys basketball team previews: Poland poised to take next step
-
Boys' Basketball
2021 boys basketball preview capsules