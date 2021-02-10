Becker



WORCESTER, MA — Becker College is proud to announce that Kaylin Beck, of Livermore Falls, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. Beck is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Interactive Media, Game Arts. The Dean’s List recognizes all full-time students (24 or more credit hours earned for the academic year; 12 minimum each semester – September through May) whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete (I) or withdrawal/failing (WF) grades.

Ithaca

ITHACA, NY — Ithaca College student Kristen Waite from Turner, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

Susquehanna



SELINSGROVE, PA — Katelynn Ladd, of Readfield, ME, was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours. Ladd, a Creative Writing and English-Publishing & Editing major, is a graduate of Spruce Mountain High School.

